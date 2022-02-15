Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $229.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

