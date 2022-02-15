LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 185,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,715. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.