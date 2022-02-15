LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $310,613.01 and $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00105851 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

