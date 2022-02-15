Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.