LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

