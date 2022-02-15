Madison Avenue Partners LP Boosts Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education makes up 14.0% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 3.36% of Adtalem Global Education worth $63,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 4,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,054. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,861 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

