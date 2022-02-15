Madison Avenue Partners LP Grows Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the quarter. James River Group makes up approximately 13.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 4.32% of James River Group worth $60,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth $3,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 29,916.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 95,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,141. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

