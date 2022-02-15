Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $91.77 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Graham comprises approximately 20.3% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned about 3.11% of Graham worth $91,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 469.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Graham by 17.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHC traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $600.99. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

