Madison Avenue Partners LP Makes New Investment in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,656,000. N-able accounts for about 9.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 1.92% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $621,625,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $46,160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $30,773,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $25,590,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $19,344,000.
Shares of NABL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
N-able Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
