Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 3.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 13,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,623,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

