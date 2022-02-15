Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MYTAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

