Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MYTAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
