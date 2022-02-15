MahaDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $856,993.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00008459 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $856,993.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

