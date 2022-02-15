Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Up 4.1%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 8,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC grew its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

