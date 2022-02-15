Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.63

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.63 and traded as high as C$9.39. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 32,647 shares trading hands.

MDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$762.04 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

