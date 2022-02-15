MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $177,331.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.