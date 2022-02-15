Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

