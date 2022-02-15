Man Group plc Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,589,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

