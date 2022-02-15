Man Group plc Buys 21,477 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

