Man Group plc Buys 235,020 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 368,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.