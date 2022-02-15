Man Group plc Buys 32,181 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.62 and its 200 day moving average is $602.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

