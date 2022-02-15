Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

