Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,743,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

