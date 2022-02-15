Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Man Group plc raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,882 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

