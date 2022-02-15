Man Group plc Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.16.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

