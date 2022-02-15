Man Group plc Has $24.81 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

