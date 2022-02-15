Man Group plc Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224,055 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.