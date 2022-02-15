Man Group plc Has $25.20 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,012,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $562.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

