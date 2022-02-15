Man Group plc Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $512.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

