Man Group plc Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FICO opened at $512.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.
FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
