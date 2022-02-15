Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

