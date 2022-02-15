Man Group plc Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.44% of SPS Commerce worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

