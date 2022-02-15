Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303,809 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,310,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

