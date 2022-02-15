Man Group plc Sells 224,055 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224,055 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of HON opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.