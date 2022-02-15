Man Group plc Sells 2,532 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.44% of SPS Commerce worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

