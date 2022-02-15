Man Group plc Sells 27,820 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

