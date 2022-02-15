Man Group plc Sells 2,788 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.53% of Meritage Homes worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

