Man Group plc Sells 33,373 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

