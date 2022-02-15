Man Group plc Sells 54,109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average of $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

