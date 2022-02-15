Man Group plc Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,224,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.56% of Rush Street Interactive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

