MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 3% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $27.91 million and approximately $954,629.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.70 or 0.07039933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.72 or 1.00025022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

