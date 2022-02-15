Maple Trading Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $22.46 or 0.00050889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $98.23 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00105993 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,802 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

