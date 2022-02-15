Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,992,800 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 4,678,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAPGF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

