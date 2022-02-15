MAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.83 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005044 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,564,392 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

