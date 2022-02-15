Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Buys 140,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 12.6% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Stitch Fix worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $87.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

