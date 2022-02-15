Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $66,762,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

TWTR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,959,998. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

