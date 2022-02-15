Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 8.6% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 212,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,246,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

