Mariner LLC Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

