Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

