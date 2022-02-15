Marlin Price Hits $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $33.53 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

