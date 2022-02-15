Marlowe Partners LP Buys 46,337 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 10.6% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.92. 6,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

