Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez acquired 17,500 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cavalier purchased 5,730 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $25,326.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $120,477.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

